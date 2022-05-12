Patriots legend Gino Cappelletti passes away at age 89Gino Gappelletti, a member of the Patriots Hall of Fame, passed away on Thursday at the age of 89.

NBA introduces Larry Bird Trophy for Eastern Conference Finals MVP

Hampus Lindholm sounds ready to return for Bruins-Hurricanes Game 6The Bruins need to win Thursday night to force a Game 7 against the Carolina Hurricanes. It looks like Boston will have its top defensive pairing intact for Game 6.

Report: Patriots will play on Thanksgiving night against VikingsThe Patriots will be playing in Minnesota on Thanksgiving night, in prime time, against the Vikings, according to a report.

Amid heated playoff battle with Celtics, Giannis Antetokounmpo contemplates a year off from basketballThe Milwaukee Bucks are still alive in the NBA playoffs, but star Giannis Antetokounmpo is already joking about his plans for next year.