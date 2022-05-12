BOSTON (CBS) – Imagine scoring courtside seats to the Celtics playoffs only to discover one of the tallest players in NBA history is sitting in front of you.

“We see Tacko standing there. We thought it was pretty cool,” Anthony Espinal told WBZ-TV.

He was pleasantly surprised to see he was sitting two rows behind fan favorite Tacko Fall.

That is, until the 7’6” former Celtic sat down, obstructing Espinal’s view of the court during Game 5 against the Milwaukee Bucks.

“What are the chances that we’re sitting behind the tallest man in the state probably,” joked Espinal.

The Celtics announcers poked fun at the situation unfolding at the baseline as Tacko offered the woman directly behind him a booster seat of sorts.

“When I saw them give her the cushion, I’m like now I can’t see,” Espinal explained. “I was so excited because I got the tickets from my friend.”

Courtside seats under the hoop typically go for thousands of dollars – especially during the playoffs.

Espinal said nonetheless, it made for a memorable night… even if his view was blocked for most of the game.

“Just my luck, just my luck. I mean, there’s always something at a sporting event,” Espinal said.

WBZ interviewed Espinal in October when he caught a Xander Bogaerts home run ball during the ALCS.