BOSTON (CBS) — Boston Mayor Michelle Wu announced on Thursday a $2 billion project to improve facilities at Boston Public Schools.
Mayor Wu says the plan, which utilizes more than $2 billion in additional city investment, will bring major new construction and renovations,
The series of projects include upgrading facilities like heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems, restrooms, and water fountains. It also includes building other facilities and outdoor learning spaces.
“This work will touch every Boston Public Schools’ school community. These improvements are long overdue. Decades overdue in many cases, and we are often seeing the consequence of deferred maintenance,” Wu said.
The Mayor made the announcement at the McKinley Elementary and Technical High Schools in the South End. She was joined by Boston Public School Superintendent Brenda Cassellius, Superintendent School Committee Chair Jeri Robinson, and the President of the Boston Teachers Union Jessica Tang.
“This is an opportunity to put a down payment on those promises that the city of Boston is making to our children of Boston,” Cassellius said. “And they deserve nothing less.”