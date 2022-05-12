WORCESTER (CBS) — A retired Auburn elementary school teacher was convicted Thursday for raping a student over 10 years ago.
66-year-old Stephen Jaszek was found guilty in court for raping a student in classroom at the now-closed Bancroft Elementary School. The rapes took place between 2009 and 2010 while the female victim was a student.
Jaszek was convicted of two accounts of aggravated rape of a child by a mandated report, two counts of aggravated rape of a child, and one count of aggravated rape of a child under the age of 14 by a mandated reporter, according to Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr.
He is scheduled to be sentenced on May 20 in Worcester Superior Court.
Jaszek retired from his job in 2014.