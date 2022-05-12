Bruins beat Hurricanes 5-2 to force 7th gameBrad Marchand scored one goal and assisted on another to lead the Boston Bruins past the Carolina Hurricanes 5-2 on Thursday night.

Full Patriots schedule for 2022 season releasedIt's officially time for football fans in New England to make their plans for the fall.

Patriots legend Gino Cappelletti dies at age 89Gino Gappelletti, a member of the Patriots Hall of Fame, died on Thursday at the age of 89.

NBA introduces Larry Bird Trophy for Eastern Conference Finals MVPThe NBA announced some big changes to its postseason awards on Thursday, including new trophies that will be given to the MVPs of the Eastern and Western Conference Finals.

Hampus Lindholm sounds ready to return for Bruins-Hurricanes Game 6The Bruins need to win Thursday night to force a Game 7 against the Carolina Hurricanes. It looks like Boston will have its top defensive pairing intact for Game 6.