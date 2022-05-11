BOSTON (CBS) – Legal Sea Foods Chefs Matt King and Patrick Keefe join Host Rachel Holt in the Test Kitchen to cook up a classic salmon niçoise, and offer up tips on how to pick and prepare the perfect piece of fish.
RECIPE: Warm Organic Salmon Niçoise
WINE PAIRING: Cloudy Bay Sauvignon Blanc
Organic Salmon Filet
• Season with salt and pepper, cooked skin on
Niçoise Vegetables
• 4oz Fingerling potatoes
• 2oz Niçoise Olives
• 4oz Blistered Cherry tomatoes
• 4oz Haricot Vert
• 1oz Fried Capers
• Cured Egg Yolk for garnish
Chervil Vinaigrette
• 1 Tbsp While Grain Mustard
• 2 Tbsp Red Wine Vinegar
• 1 Tbsp Shallots Sliced
• 2 Tbsp Chopped Chervil
• 2 Tbsp Chopped Chive
• 1/3 Cup Olive Oil
• Salt and Pepper to Taste