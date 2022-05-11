BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Celtics may be back at full strength Wednesday night as they look to take a 3-2 series lead over the Bucks. Center Robert Williams has been upgraded to questionable for Game 5 in Boston.

Williams was a late scratch for Monday night’s Game 4 in Milwaukee and sat out the game with left knee soreness. That’s the same left knee that Williams had meniscus surgery on at the end of the regular season, which cost him about a month of action.

Celtics head coach Ime Udoka attributed the knee soreness to the increase in playing time for Williams, and was optimistic that he would play again this series when chatting with reporters ahead of Game 4. Udoka sounded like he expected Williams to be back on Wednesday night, and there is now a chance that he’ll be in the lineup for Game 5.

Williams returned for Game 3 of Boston’s first-round sweep of the Nets, and came off the bench for the final two games of the series. He played in spurts and averaged just 15 minutes over those two games.

He returned to the starting lineup against the Bucks and averaged 23.3 minutes over the first three games of the series, but hasn’t looked like his usual self on either end of the floor. He hasn’t had the offensive explosiveness that made him a dangerous lob threat throughout the regular season, and was a step slow on defense. Williams has averaged 8.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.7 blocks over his three games against Milwaukee.

The 24-year-old had a career-year during the regular season, averaging 10 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.2 blocks over 61 games.

If he can’t go, the Celtics would likely turn to their other Williams — Grant Williams — to make his second straight start. But he struggled throughout Game 4 and was benched for the fourth quarter, scoring just nine points off 3-for-9 shooting (and 1-for-5 from three-point range) over his 25 minutes. Boston’s other center, Daniel Theis, also struggled in Game 4, missing all five of his shots in 11 minutes of action.