BOSTON (CBS) — There was some hope that the Boston Celtics would be back at full strength Wednesday night as they look to take a 3-2 series lead over the Bucks. Alas, center Robert Williams will not be available to play in Game 5 in Boston.

Celtics head coach Ime Udoka announced a couple of hours before tip-off that Williams is still dealing with soreness in his surgically repaired knee, and so he’s being held out as a precaution.

Williams was a late scratch for Monday night’s Game 4 in Milwaukee. He had returned in the first-round series vs. the Nets and played the first three games of the current series before missing that game. The swelling on Williams’ knee has gone done, according to Udoka, but the soreness remains.

Previously, Udoka attributed the knee soreness to the increase in playing time for Williams, and was optimistic that he would play again this series when chatting with reporters ahead of Game 4. Udoka sounded like he expected Williams to be back on Wednesday night, but Williams’ return will have to wait until Game 6 at the earliest.

After averaging just 15 minutes per game against the Nets, Williams returned to the starting lineup against the Bucks and averaged 23.3 minutes over the first three games of the series, but hasn’t looked like his usual self on either end of the floor. He hasn’t had the offensive explosiveness that made him a dangerous lob threat throughout the regular season, and was a step slow on defense. Williams has averaged 8.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.7 blocks over his three games against Milwaukee.

The 24-year-old had a career-year during the regular season, averaging 10 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.2 blocks over 61 games.

Without Williams, the Celtics will turn to their other Williams — Grant Williams — to make his second straight start. But Grant Williams struggled throughout Game 4 and was benched for the fourth quarter, scoring just nine points off 3-for-9 shooting (and 1-for-5 from three-point range) over his 25 minutes. Boston’s other center, Daniel Theis, also struggled in Game 4, missing all five of his shots in 11 minutes of action.

Game 6 is scheduled for Friday night in Milwaukee.