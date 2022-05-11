BOSTON (CBS) – A Massachusetts state senator is asking his colleagues to get to work immediately and create a child welfare commission.
State Senator Michael Moore said he's worried about the safety of other children like Harmony Montgomery.
The proposed commission would take a closer look at how child welfare is handled in the state. A report issued last week showed Harmony Montgomery's safety and well-being were not prioritized by DCF when she was put into the custody of her father.
Harmony vanished in 2019 while in her father’s care, but she wasn’t reported missing until late last year.
Moore said the state needs to do more to protect its children. "We may have other children who are in the current same situation. There could be another tragedy waiting to happen," he said.
Harmony has not been found. Her father is charged with assaulting her, but he has not explained what happened to her.