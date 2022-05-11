BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 3,996 new confirmed COVID cases on Wednesday. There were seven additional deaths reported.
The seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts has now increased to 7.89%.
Currently, there are 743 people in the hospital with COVID. There are also 57 patients currently in intensive care.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,653,674. The total number of confirmed deaths in the state is now 19,227.
There were 55,078 total new tests reported.