Devers' slam leads Red Sox over Braves 9-4Rafael Devers hit his first career grand slam and the last-place Boston Red Sox beat the Atlanta Braves 9-4 Tuesday night.

Hurricanes beat Bruins 5-1 to take 3-2 series leadThe Carolina Hurricanes beat the Boston Bruins 5-1 on Tuesday night for a 3-2 lead in the first-round playoff series.

Bruins' defenseman Charlie McAvoy reportedly cleared to return for Game 5 Vs. HurricanesThe Bruins will get one of their top defensemen back for Tuesday night's Game 5 against the Hurricanes. Charlie McAvoy, who missed Sunday's Game 4 in Boston after entering the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, has been cleared to play in Tuesday night's playoff tilt.

Nelson Agholor won't reveal which coach is running Patriots' offenseNelson Agholor is only a year into his career in New England, but that's been more than enough time to get a firm grasp on the way the Patriots do business.

Nelson Agholor not focused on cap hit, optimistic for second season in New EnglandNelson Agholor said that his salary number isn't at the forefront of his mind as he works toward what he believes will be a stronger 2022 season.