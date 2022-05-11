BOSTON (CBS) — Jayson Tatum made a late-season run at the NBA MVP award, but finished sixth in the voting process.
Nikola Jokic of Denver was officially announced as this year’s MVP on Wednesday night, the second straight year that the Nuggets’ big man took home the hardware. Tatum finished behind Jokic, Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers, Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks, Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns and Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks in the voting process.READ MORE: Patriots claim tight end Matt Sokol off waivers
Tatum received eight fourth-place votes and 19 fifth-place votes after having a career year for the Celtics.READ MORE: Robert Williams out for Celtics in Game 5 vs. Bucks
In his fifth NBA season, Tatum averaged career-highs in points (26.9), rebounds (8.0), and assists (4.4) over 76 games. Over his last 40 games, Tatum averaged 28.2 points off 49 percent shooting overall and 37 percent from three-point range, helping Boston win 32 games over that stretch.
Tatum was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week three times in March, averaging 32.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists for the month.MORE NEWS: The Xander Bogaerts trade speculation has officially begun
The C’s star will now await word on whether he earns All-NBA First Team honors, or has to settle for a Second Team nod. He made the All-NBA Third Team in 2019-20.