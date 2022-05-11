BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics are in some serious trouble. Boston blew a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter of Game 5, and are now in a 3-2 series hole to the Bucks with the series heading back to Milwaukee.
The Bucks finished the game on an 11-2 run over the final 1:40 and stole the win away from the Celtics thanks to a huge Bobby Portis offensive rebound off a missed Giannis Antetokounmpo free throw. Marcus Smart couldn’t corral the miss or box out the Milwaukee forward, and Portis put in a layup to give the Bucks a 108-107 lead with 11.4 seconds left. It was Milwaukee’s first lead since the second quarter.READ MORE: Jayson Tatum finishes sixth in NBA MVP voting
Smart was then blocked by Jrue Holiday on his layup attempt, and Pat Connaughton hit a pair of free throws to seal the 110-107 win for Milwaukee.
The Celtics allowed the Bucks to grab 17 offensive rebounds in the game. Milwaukee scored 20 second-chance points.READ MORE: Patriots claim tight end Matt Sokol off waivers
Antetokounmpo scored 40 for Milwaukee off 16-for-27 shooting. He hit a big three off a second-chance opportunity to cut Boston’s lead to 105-102 with 1:40 left, and Holiday canned another triple following a Smart turnover to tie things up at 105-105 with 42.4 seconds left.
Jayson Tatum, who scored 34 for Boston, hit two free throws with 31.1 left to give Boston the lead that the Celtics would eventually squander.
The Celtics played sloppy down the stretch and were outscored 33-21 in the fourth quarter. Offensive rebounds and turnovers killed them in the final frame, with the Celtics turning it over five times in the fourth.MORE NEWS: Robert Williams out for Celtics in Game 5 vs. Bucks
Now Boston will face elimination in Friday night’s Game 6 in Milwaukee.