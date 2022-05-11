Celtics blow 14-point lead in 4th quarter, lose Game 5 to Bucks 110-107The Celtics are in some serious trouble.

Jayson Tatum finishes sixth in NBA MVP votingJayson Tatum made a late-season run at the NBA MVP award, but finished sixth in the voting process.

Patriots claim tight end Matt Sokol off waiversThe Patriots made an addition on Wednesday, claiming tight end Matt Sokol off waivers.

Robert Williams out for Celtics in Game 5 vs. BucksThe Boston Celtics may be back at full strength Wednesday night as they look to take a 3-2 series lead over the Bucks. Center Robert Williams has been upgraded to questionable for Game 5 in Boston.

The Xander Bogaerts trade speculation has officially begunThe time for Xander Bogaerts trade speculation has come, with two prominent baseball media members separately mentioning a potential trade of Bogaerts to the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday.