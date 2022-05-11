WOBURN (CBS) — The man accused of trying to kidnap a woman along the Middlesex Turnpike in Burlington appeared in court Wednesday after being turned in by his own father. Tyler Healey is accused of pulling off the 27-year-old victim’s shirt and trying to drag her away on Sunday night.
Prosecutors said it was Healey’s father who called 911 after recognizing his son in surveillance photos, leading to the 23-year-old’s arrest.
Healey hid behind a courtroom doorway as he appeared in front of a Woburn District Court judge for the first time on assault with attempt to rape and attempted kidnapping charges.
The violent attack was captured on video. Police say a Good Samaritan who pulled over likely saved the young woman’s life, scaring Healey off.
The 911 caller spoke about the adrenaline that came over her, and the need to stop and help the woman.
“It was perfect timing; it was meant for me to be there with her,” she said. “It’s all very emotional.”
Healey is due back in court May 17 for a dangerousness hearing.
Healey was arrested in Framingham in 2020 for threatening to find police officers when they were off-duty and kill them. Police said Healey previously had ties to Burlington, but more recently has lived in Waltham and Newton.