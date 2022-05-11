BOSTON (CBS) – Officers from across the nation came to honor 75 fallen police K9s in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday.
They gathered at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial to remember police dogs who paid the ultimate price while protecting their communities. Massachusetts Police Officer Bill Cushing lost K9 Kitt after 11 years together.
“He was my canine partner, did everything together,” Cushing said.
It was 2021 when Cushing, another officer and Kitt were ambushed and shot at the scene of a domestic dispute. The officers survived; Kitt did not.
“Without Kitt that day, for sure, you would have a couple dead cops that day; the outcome would have been a lot different,” Cushing said.
Officers at the ceremony said there's a special bond between handler and K9 that runs deep.
K9 handlers at the ceremony had many different stories to tell, but they had the same message: K9s play an invaluable role in keeping people safe.