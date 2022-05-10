WESTON (CBS) – A sleeping couple escaped a rapidly growing fire in their home in Weston Tuesday morning thanks to a Good Samaritan.

Nagy Mikael said he and his wife were asleep in the house on South Avenue when someone started banging loudly on their door.

“My wife woke me up and said ‘What’s happening? Someone is knocking hard,’” he told WBZ-TV.

According to Weston Fire Chief David Soar, a man passing by saw smoke coming from the back of the house.

“He was just taking his son to school. He just happened to notice it, so he stopped by,” Soar said.

On his way to answer the door, Mikael realized what was wrong.

“I found like 5 feet high fire in the middle of the deck. I said ‘man,’ for an instant I thought to go and put some water but it was high enough just to get my wife out,” he told WBZ.

In a matter of minutes, Mikael says the flames were inside his home, but he and his wife were able to get out safely.

“Two minutes, two minutes. The minute we were out, the window glass started to shatter. Thank God we were safe. Life can go in a second. Everything can go in a second,” he said.

Their home for more than 30 years was a total loss from the heat and smoke damage.

Soar said it could have been much worse had it not been for the Good Samaritan who stopped.

“If he hadn’t have been going by at the time whether they would have gotten out or not, they basically had to go by where the fire was. They were leaving, the windows were breaking, the storm doors, the glass was shattering as the fire was coming into the building,” the fire chief said.

“We had beautiful memories here, now everything’s gone, but we are alive. We can build everything, everything is ok as long as you are safe,” Mikael said.

No one was hurt. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.