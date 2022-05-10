BURLINGTON (CBS) – An arrest has been made in connection with an attempted kidnapping in Burlington. The suspect has been identified as 27-year-old Tyler Healey.

At about 8:20 p.m. on Sunday, a person called 911 to report seeing a woman being dragged away by a man on Middlesex Turnpike near Great Meadow Road. Police said the suspect ran off after being startled by the 911 caller, who had pulled their car over. The incident was captured on surveillance video.

According to police, Healey allegedly grabbed the victim, touched her indecently and dragged her. The 37-year-old victim’s shirt was also removed during the altercation.

“The victim in this case did nothing wrong,” Burlington Police Chief Thomas Browne said. “She was minding her own business trying to walk home and she ends up being the victim of this senseless violent act.”

Burlington detectives worked with Winthrop Police and the State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Unit to find and arrest Healey. The police chief gives the victim so much credit for her courage.

“I thank the victim specifically for her fight. Her tenacious fight that night, the fight she put up in the middle of that Middlesex Turnpike. She gave herself a chance,” Browne said.

Healey was arrested Tuesday in Winthrop. He is charged with attempted kidnapping, assault with intent to rape, assault with attempt to commit a felony and indecent assault and battery on a person 14 or older.

Sources say Healey was arrested in Framingham in 2020 for threatening to find police officers when they were off-duty and kill them. He will be arraigned on the new charges Wednesday in Woburn District Court.

Police said Healey previously had ties to Burlington, but more recently has lived in Waltham and Newton.