BOSTON (CBS) — Sony Michel is returning to the AFC East. The former Patriots running back is signing with the Miami Dolphins.
Michel will now face New England twice during the 2022 season as an AFC East foe. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport was first to report that the running back was joining the Dolphins.
The Patriots drafted Michel with the 31st overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, and he was a huge part of New England's dominant run game that year. He rushed for six postseason touchdown, helping the Patriots win the franchise's sixth Super Bowl title. He played three seasons with the Patriots before being traded to the L.A. Rams last August.
With the Rams, Michel rushed for team-best 845 yards and four touchdowns during the 2021 regular season. His role on the team diminished after Cam Akers returned from a torn Achilles, but Michel earned another ring when Los Angeles beat the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.
Michel now joins a crowded backfield in Miami, with the Dolphins also adding Raheem Mostert and Chase Edmonds via free agency over the offseason. Miami also has Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed on the running back depth chart.