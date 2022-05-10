Celtics have been bullies in the fourth quarter against BucksTo say that the Celtics dominated the fourth quarter of their Game 4 victory is selling Boston's performance short. The Celtics put together a nearly perfect 12 minutes of basketball in the win, flirting with team history in the process.

Tony DeAngelo takes a shot at Boston crowd after memorable Game 4Speaking to the media between Games 4 and 5, Tony DeAngelo took an unprompted shot at the rowdiness -- or perceived lack thereof -- from the Boston crowd.

Tom Brady will join FOX Sports as lead NFL analyst when he retires from footballTom Brady already has his next gig lined up for whenever he decides to stop playing football.

Sony Michel signs with Miami DolphinsSony Michel is returning to the AFC East. The former Patriots running back is signing with the Miami Dolphins.

Fueled by Giannis' stare down, Al Horford turns back clock and leads Celtics with epic Game 4 performanceMonday night's comeback win over the Bucks in Game 4 will be known as "The Al Horford Game" in Celtics lore.