BOSTON (CBS) — Tuesday is the opening night of Riverdance at the Boch Center Wang Theatre. One of the group’s dancers has been breaking barriers and inspiring people through her viral videos on social media.

Morgan Bullock’s love for Irish dancing started at the age of 10 with encouragement and honesty from her parents.

“They were very candid and they were like you’re not what people will expect to see when you come out on stage at an Irish dancing show,” said Bullock, “but you just have to be strong and confident in what you’re doing and know that you’re putting in the work.”

She has put in the work, including attending the Riverdance Summer School in Boston in 2017.

“It was just a really great experience and it helped me to get to where I am today,” said Bullock.

At 22 years old, Bullock is now the first Black female dancer in Riverdance, with the show currently in Boston as part of its North American tour.

“Me being a part of the show as a Black dancer, I think that’s very significant because it is all about cultural exchange and I’m kind of living proof of that,” said Bullock.

Riverdance is celebrating 25 years, and during the show’s run at the Boch Center Wang Theatre and beyond, Morgan is hoping to inspire a new wave of young performers in this traditional Irish dance.

“The fact that people can look up to me and say she’s doing it so I can definitely do it, it means so much,” said Bullock.

“It’s a huge responsibility on her shoulders to be the first Black female dancer in Riverdance and you can see her take that empowerment and own it,” said fellow Riverdance cast member Amy Mae Dolan.

After the tour ends, she’ll return to Boston in July for Riverdance Summer School, this time as an instructor.

Riverdance plays the Wang Theatre from May 10-15, with 8 shows in total. For more information, visit the Boch Center website.