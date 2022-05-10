BOSTON (CBS) — Opening statements are set to begin Tuesday in the trial of Louis Coleman in a federal court in Boston. He is accused of kidnapping Jassy Correia in February 2019.
Correia disappeared after a birthday celebration at a Boston nightclub. Police in Delaware stopped Coleman's car four days later and found Correia's body in the trunk.
Prosecutors previously said security camera video showed Coleman carrying a body into his apartment in Providence the day Correia disappeared, then several days later lifting a large, heavy suitcase into the car.
If convicted, he could face life in prison. Prosecutors decided last year they would not pursue the death penalty.