Nelson Agholor not focused on cap hit, optimistic for second season in New EnglandNelson Agholor said that his salary number isn't at the forefront of his mind as he works toward what he believes will be a stronger 2022 season.

Tom Brady will join FOX Sports as lead NFL analyst when he retires from footballTom Brady already has his next gig lined up for whenever he decides to stop playing football.

Bruins' defenseman Hampus Lindholm ruled out for Game 5 Vs. HurricanesIt doesn't look like the Bruins will have Hampus Lindholm back for Tuesday night's Game 5 against the Hurricanes.

In moving to Fox broadcast booth, Tom Brady is tackling another opportunity to prove doubters wrongTom Brady will be be taking on arguably his most difficult challenge yet. He's going to have to be interesting.

Celtics have been bullies in the fourth quarter against BucksTo say that the Celtics dominated the fourth quarter of their Game 4 victory is selling Boston's performance short. The Celtics put together a nearly perfect 12 minutes of basketball in the win, flirting with team history in the process.