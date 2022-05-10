BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 2,909 new confirmed COVID cases on Tuesday. There were 21 additional deaths reported from Saturday to Monday.
The seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts has now increased to 7.58%.
Currently, there are 702 people in the hospital with COVID. There are also 56 patients currently in intensive care.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,649,678. The total number of confirmed deaths in the state is now 19,220.
There were 28,622 total new tests reported.