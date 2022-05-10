BOSTON (CBS) – Celebrity chef Mario Batali’s sexual assault trial is continuing Tuesday morning in Boston Municipal Court.

Batali, 61, faces a misdemeanor charge of indecent assault and battery for allegedly inappropriately touching and kissing a woman without her consent at Towne Stove and Spirits in the Back Bay in 2017. The alleged incident happened while the woman, described by attorneys as a former fan, took a selfie with Batali.

Batali will not take the stand. Both defense and prosecutors have completed witness testimony. Closing arguments are set to take place after returning from recess.

Jury selection was scheduled to begin Monday, but Batali waived that right at the start of the session so Judge James Stanton will now decide his fate during a bench trial.

On Tuesday, a friend of the accuser testified about text messages they exchanged the morning after the alleged assault. The accusations were not addressed during the texts.

The pair messaged about selling photos of the accuser and Batali to TMZ, but during her testimony the accuser’s friend said it was in a joking manner.

A day earlier, Batali’s accuser took the stand. She said that Batali was intoxicated during the incident, which left her “shocked” and “confused.”

The chef’s defense attorney argued that video evidence does not show assault and battery. Instead, Batali’s defense suggested the woman has a financial motive.

Batali, who had cooked at the White House for the Obamas, hosted several television shows, and built a food industry empire that at its peak, was worth an estimated $250 million.

He walked away from his ventures after several claims of sexual misconduct came out in 2017. Batali owned two restaurants in Boston before selling them. One was in the Seaport, the other was his stake in Eataly in the Prudential Center.

Just last year, Batali settled sexual misconduct cases for about $600,000 out of New York, according to the attorney general there.