BOSTON (CBS) — When Hampus Lindholm took the ice for Monday’s optional skate in Brighton, there was some hope that he could maybe suit up for the Bruins in Tuesday night’s Game 5 against the Hurricanes. Those hopes have been dashed.
Lindholm did not travel to Raleigh and has been ruled out for Tuesday night's tilt. The defenseman has not been cleared to return after taking a massive hit in Game 2.
With Charlie McAvoy also sidelined for Boston, as he remains in COVID-19 protocols, the Bruins had Matt Grzelcyk and Brandon Carlo making up their top defensive pairing at Tuesday’s morning skate.

#NHLBruins morning rushes:
Marchand – Bergeron – Pastrnak
Hall – Haula – Smith
DeBrusk – Coyle – Nosek
Foligno – Lazar – Wagner
Grzelcyk – Carlo
Reilly – Brown
Forbort – Clifton
Swayman
Ullmark pic.twitter.com/Q7lqHIUC4T
— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) May 10, 2022
McAvoy was a late scratch ahead of Sunday's Game 4 in Boston, and the Bruins were able to survive without their top defensive duo, beating the Hurricanes 5-2 to even the series at two games apiece. They'll have to do that again Tuesday evening.
Lindholm has been sidelined since taking a huge hit from Andrei Svechnikov last Wednesday. He had to be helped off the ice after the hit and was ruled out a short time later, but did fly home with the team following the Game 2 loss.