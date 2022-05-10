BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins will get one of their top defensemen back for Tuesday night’s Game 5 against the Hurricanes. Charlie McAvoy, who missed Sunday’s Game 4 in Boston after entering the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol, has been cleared to play in Tuesday night’s playoff tilt.
McAvoy was initially ruled out Tuesday morning, but The Boston Globe's Matt Porter spotted him arriving at PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina late Tuesday afternoon.
Porter later reported that the defenseman has been given the all-clear to return to the Boston lineup and is expected to play in Game 5.
Was standing outside doing a radio hit and noticed Charlie McAvoy arriving (via car service) at PNC. pic.twitter.com/IGfTx8r9Pk
— Matt Porter (@mattyports) May 10, 2022
ESPN's Emily Kaplan tweeted that McAvoy flew to Raleigh on a private jet, arranged by Bruins ownership.
McAvoy’s return will be a big boost to the Boston blue line, which will be without Hampus Lindholm for the third straight game. Lindholm has not been cleared to return after taking a huge hit in Game 2, and did not make the trip to Raleigh on Tuesday.
With McAvoy likely assuming his spot on Boston’s top defensive pairing, Josh Brown will likely exit the Bruins’ lineup Tuesday night.
The Bruins and the Hurricanes are currently tied at two games apiece in their playoff series.