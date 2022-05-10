BURLINGTON (CBS) – An arrest has been made in connection with an attempted kidnapping in Burlington. The suspect’s name has not been released.
At about 8:20 p.m. on Sunday, a person called 911 to report seeing a woman being dragged away by a man on Middlesex Turnpike near Great Meadow Road.
Police said the suspect ran off after being startled by the 911 caller, who had pulled their car over. The incident was captured on surveillance video.
Burlington Police said additional details will be released at a later time.