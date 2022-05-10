BOSTON (CBS) — Two cases of pediatric hepatitis in Massachusetts are under investigation by local boards of health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.
Both cases have tested negative for adenovirus infection.
Due to privacy concerns for the patients, no other information about the cases is available at this time, DPH said.
Hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver that can be caused by viral infections, alcohol use, toxins, medications, and certain other medical conditions.
Hepatitis in children is rare.
In a health advisory last month, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said they were investigating cases of acute hepatitis with unknown causes among children who had adenovirus infections. It recommended providers consider adenovirus testing in children with hepatitis when the cause is unknown.