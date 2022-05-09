BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Celtics need to win Monday night’s Game 4 against the Bucks. Falling into a 3-1 series hole, even with Game 5 in Boston on Wednesday night, feels like an insurmountable deficit against the defending NBA champs.

Unfortunately, Monday night’s referee assignment isn’t going to instill much hope in Boston fans. After Game 3 ended with a controversial call that did not go Boston’s way — in addition to a dozen or so offensive fouls that weren’t called on Bucks superstar/linebacker Giannis Antetokounmpo — the Celtics will now have Tony Brothers working Monday night’s Game 4.

Blaming officials for a loss, especially even before the game has even tipped off, is a loser’s lament. But in the NBA, there is no denying that certain officials have it out for certain teams. And that would appear to be the case with Tony Brothers and the Celtics.

In playoff games officiated by Brothers, Boston is 6-13 overall and just 2-10 since 2015. Brothers, a 26-year veteran of NBA officiating, is a home-team guy, with the home team winning 64 percent of his games.

👁️ The NBA has announced that Tony Brothers is working BOS-MIL tonight. Celtics are just 2-10 (.167) in playoff games since 2015 with Tony Brothers officiating, and 2-9-1 (.182) against the spread, per @NBCSportsEdge tracking. You should listen to the @bballilluminati podcast. pic.twitter.com/tu28JoxaJQ — Tom Haberstroh (@tomhaberstroh) May 9, 2022

None of that bodes well for with the Celtics facing a must-win Game 4 on Monday night. Brothers isn’t quite as polarizing as fellow official Scott Foster, but he’s not far off.

At least the Celtics were able to survive a “Foster Fix” in Game 4 of the first round against the Nets, completing their sweep of Brooklyn despite having Foster on the court. Perhaps they can do it again Monday night with Brothers out there, likely continuing the trend where Giannis can do whatever he wants as he plows his way to the hoop.

The Celtics had plenty to say about the officiating in Game 3, miffed that Marcus Smart received only two free throws instead of three in the game’s final seconds. Everyone avoided any fines for their critiques over the weekend, but they’ll really be tested come Monday night.

Brace yourself for a lot of complaints about the officiating, no matter how Monday night’s game goes. That is simply the way in the NBA when a guy like Tony Brothers is out there.