BOSTON (CBS) – Could taking a short break from social media also improve our health?
Researchers in the U.K. studied 154 adults who used social media every day.
They asked half of them to stop using all social media for one week. Those who did reported significant improvements in wellbeing, depression, and anxiety compared to those who continued to use social media, suggesting that even a small break can have an impact on mental health.
The researchers now want to see if the benefits last over time and whether certain populations respond differently, for example, younger people or those with underlying physical or mental health conditions.