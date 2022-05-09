BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics will be without starting center Robert Williams for Monday night’s Game 4 against the Bucks in Milwaukee. Williams has been ruled out with left knee soreness, the team announced prior to the game.
Williams recently missed a month of action — the final seven games of the regular season and Boston's first two playoff games — after suffering a torn meniscus in the knee. Celtics head coach Ime Udoka said that Williams has experienced some soreness since his return, and this is not unusual for a player after such a surgery.
"He had some soreness today, it just kind of flared up kind of out of nowhere," Udoka said ahead of Game 4. "He didn't really feel anything yesterday or during [Game 3]."
Williams played limited minutes in the final two games of Boston's first-round sweep of the Brooklyn Nets, returning earlier than expected from his injury. He returned to the Boston starting five in the second round against the Bucks, averaging 8.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.7 blocks over 24 minutes in the first three games.
Grant Williams will now start in Rob Williams’ place in Game 4, with Boston trailing Milwaukee 2-1 in the series. Daniel Theis, who has played only 6:43 in the series, will likely get some more run on Monday night in Williams’ absence.