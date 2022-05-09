BOSTON (CBS) – A group of restaurant owners in the North End have followed through on their threat to sue Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and the city for outdoor dining fees.
Four restaurant owners are asking for more than $1 million in damages.
Only business owners in the North End were asked to pay an additional $7500 on top of the parking fees because the mayor says that part of the city has crowded streets and a denser population.
The city would not comment on the lawsuit.
The restaurant owners involved in the lawsuit include Jorge Mendoza, owner of Vinoteca de Monica, Carla Gomes, owner of Terramia Ristorante and Antico Forne, Christian Silvestri, owner of Rabia’s Dolce Fumo and Patrick Mendoza, owner of Monica’s Trattoria.