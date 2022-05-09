BOSTON (CBS) – Jury selection continues Monday for Louis Coleman III, the man charged in connection with the deadly 2019 kidnapping of Jassy Correia.
Correia disappeared after a birthday celebration at a Boston nightclub in February 2019.
Police in Delaware stopped Coleman’s car four days later and found Correia’s body in the trunk.
Coleman’s trial is expected to begin in federal court sometime this week.
Prosecutors previously said security camera video showed Coleman carrying a body into his apartment the day Correia disappeared, then several days later lifting a large, heavy suitcase into the car.
If convicted, he could face life in prison. Prosecutors decided last year they would not pursue the death penalty.