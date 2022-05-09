By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — Trevor Story is just one month into his six-year, $120 million contract with the Red Sox. He has more than enough time to prove that deal to be a worthwhile investment for Boston.

Yet a month into his tenure with the Red Sox, things have gone far more poorly than anyone could have possibly expected. With Story racking up the strikeouts, and with the boos raining down on him at Fenway on a regular basis, the potential plan to replace Xander Bogaerts is off to a rather rocky start.

How the deal will look in the long term is yet to be determined. Considering Story entered the year with a career OPS of .863, it’s fair to expect him to end up looking a lot like the player he was for six years in Colorado. For now, though, things are rough, and it’s conjuring up some memories of the free agents who signed with the Red Sox, only to fail to live up to the expectations.

Again, Story probably won’t end up on a list with these players. (Right?) But for now, with Story having played in 24 games with over 100 plate appearances, here’s how his start in 2022 compares to the first month of action for some of these memorable free-agent signings.

Trevor Story – 2022

24 games, 105 plate appearances, 93 at-bats

.194/.276/.269

.545 OPS

7 doubles, 0 triples, 0 home runs, 10 RBIS

35 strikeouts, 9 walks

Edgar Renteria – 2005

24 games, 104 plate appearances, 97 at-bats

.227/.279/.351

.629 OPS

4 doubles, 1 triple, 2 home runs, 9 RBIs

12 strikeouts, 7 walks

Julio Lugo – 2007

24 games, 106 plate appearances, 90 at-bats

.256/.346/.344

.691 OPS

5 doubles, 0 triples, 1 home run, 9 RBIs

13 strikeouts, 13 walks

Carl Crawford – 2011

24 games, 104 plate appearances, 97 at-bats

.155/.204/.227

.431 OPS

4 doubles, 0 triples, 1 home run, 6 RBIs

17 strikeouts, 5 walks

Pablo Sandoval – 2015

24 games, 104 plate appearances, 93 at-bats

.312/.385/.419

.804 OPS

4 doubles, 0 triples, 2 home runs, 12 RBIs

17 strikeouts, 8 walks

Rusney Castillo – 2014-15

24 games, 86 plate appearances, 81 at-bats

.271/.305/.358

.663 OPS

1 double, 0 triples, 2 home runs, 8 RBIs

16 strikeouts, 4 walks

Some of those numbers are certainly eye-opening.

While the game has certainly shifted in its philosophy on strikeouts, Story having more than twice as many as anybody else on that list is still absolutely jarring.

In terms of batting average, OBP, slugging percentage and OPS, only Carl Crawford was worse than Story in his first month.

Among those players, only Story failed to hit a home run in his first 24 games.

(In a related story, Xander Bogaerts is hitting .343 with an .865 OPS this season. The Red Sox essentially elected to not commit to the 29-year-old Bogaerts this past offseason while simultaneously committing long-term to the 29-year-old Story.)

If you’re searching for a plus side, Story does have the most doubles and the second-most walks of that group, indicating that he’s not completely lost at the plate. And on the flip side, Sandoval’s strong start in a Red Sox uniform is a reminder that an entire story cannot be told from just one month of work.

Still, Story is going to have to get a lot better in a hurry in order to make thoughts of Renteria and Crawford go away.