BOSTON (CBS) — Ime Udoka had himself a great first year on the Boston bench. Coach of the Year voters took notice.
Udoka finished fourth in NBA Coach of the Year voting, the league announced Monday. He received one first-place vote, five second-place votes and 26 third-place votes for 46 points in the voting process.
Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams ran away with the award with 458 total points, ahead of Memphis' Taylor Jenkins (270 points), and Miami's Erik Spoelstra (72 points). But Udoka got some recognition for his first year as Celtics head coach, which was also his first year as a head coach at any level.
Udoka helped spark an incredible second-half turnaround by the Celtics, who were sitting below .500 in January. Boston went 33-10 over the final three months of the regular season to finish 51-31 and as the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference.
The Celtics swept the Brooklyn Nets in the first round of the playoffs, but are currently in a 2-1 series hole to the Milwaukee Bucks in the second round.