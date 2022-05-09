CBS News BostonWatch Now
BROOKLINE (CBS) – A man was arrested Friday night after he allegedly flashed a gun at three women and two young children during a road rage incident in Brookline.

It happened around 9:25 p.m. on Beacon Street near Englewood Ave.

Brookline Police said the women were in a car along with two children under two years old when a Brockton man pulled out a gun. Police did not release the suspect’s name.

The 38-year-old man was arrested several hours later near Harrison Ave. in Boston.

When the man’s car was towed to Brookline and searched, officers recovered a police baton, a pellet gun, and a loaded gun.

The suspect is set to be arraigned Monday in Brookline District Court on charges including assault with a dangerous weapon, illegal possession of a large capacity firearm and possession of a firearm without a license.

