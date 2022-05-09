BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins are alive and well in their series against the Carolina Hurricanes after winning two straight games in Boston to knot the series at two games apiece. They can thank a resurgence in their special teams play for stealing the momentum in the series.

At the end of the regular season, the Bruins went a dozen straight games without a power play goal, going 0-for-36 with the man advantage during that stretch. They started their series against the Canes going 0-for-3 on the power play in Game 1, before notching one power play goal in five chances in Game 2. But a 1-for-8 start when you’ve got an extra skater isn’t going to lead to much success.

But since the series shifted to Boston, the Bruins’ special teams play has been as solid as it should be. It was a shorthanded goal by Charlie Coyle that got Boston going in Game 3, and with the Bruins going 2-for-5 on the man advantage with goals by David Pastrnak and Taylor Hall, it led to a relatively easy 4-2 win — Boston’s first victory over the Canes all season.

Boston’s special teams came up even bigger on Sunday. While the Bruins were just 2-for-9 on the man advantage, it was when they made the Hurricanes pay that mattered most.

The Bruins were able to break the game open thanks to a pair of power play tallies in a two-minute span to end the second period and start the third. Jake DeBrusk netted the first goal late in the second frame to tie the game at 2-2. Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind’Amour challenged that there was goaltender interference on the goal, arguing that someone tripped up Carolina goalie Antti Raanta before DeBrusk poked the puck into the net.

That challenge was unsuccessful, and the Hurricanes were hit with a delay of game penalty. The gamble turned even costlier less than a minute later when Sebastian Aho nearly took out Patrice Bergeron’s eye with a high stick. Aho was hit with a double minor, and the Bruins ended the second and started the third on a 5-on-3 advantage.

With that two-man advantage set to expire early in the third, Brad Marchand put home the eventual game-winner for Boston. Marchand finished his Sunday with five points, assisting on Pastrnak’s insurance goal before putting in an empty netter to seal it for Boston.

Boston getting a ridiculous amount of production out of its top line certainly helped even the series, but it is the success on special teams that has made life a lot easier for the Bruins. Special teams got the job done in Boston, and now the Bruins head back to Raleigh with the series tied 2-2.