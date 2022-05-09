BOSTON (CBS) – Researchers at the Universities of Southern California and Wisconsin wanted to answer an age-old question. What diet is best when it comes to living a longer, healthier life?
They poured through hundreds of studies involving both animals and humans, looking at some of the most popular diets including high-fat/low-carb, vegetarian/vegan, and the Mediterranean diet as well as various forms of fasting.
The study concluded the optimal diet is moderately high in complex carbohydrates, and low in animal-based proteins, with all meals falling within an 11-12 hour window.
In other words, a longevity diet is full of legumes, whole grains, vegetables, some fish, no red or processed meats, low in refined sugars and grains, plenty of nuts and olive oil, and some dark chocolate.