BOSTON (CBS) — With summer fast approaching, a trip to a brewery will be a must for craft beer lovers. There are plenty of destinations to choose from, but what are the highest-rated breweries in New England?
Yelp on Monday put out a list titled the "Top Brewery in Every State." The site said it came up with the list by identifying businesses that brew their own beer, and then ranked them by total volume and ratings of reviews, among other factors.
In Massachusetts, the winner is the Samuel Adams Boston Brewery. Located in Jamaica Plain, the brewery offers $10 tours that include three beer tastings and a pint glass to take home.
“This was such a COOL experience and a definite must when in Boston!” one Yelp reviewer wrote.
It's a bit of a hike north to find New Hampshire's top-rated craft brewery on Yelp – Schilling Beer Company in Littleton. The brewery next to a river on the northern edge of the White Mountains was founded in 2013 and specializes in European brews.
“I don’t like beer, unless I’m at Schillings!” said one review on Yelp.
Allagash Brewing Company in Portland took the title in Maine, where it has been serving up Belgian-style beer since 1995. Vermont’s pick is The Alchemist in Stowe, known for its double IPA-style Heady Topper.
To the south, Crooked Current Brewery in Pawtucket, Rhode Island made the list, even though it may be "the smallest brewery in the smallest state." Connecticut's choice was Fox Farm Brewery in Salem, which one reviewer called "one of my favorite farm style breweries in the country."
Click here to see Yelp’s full list.