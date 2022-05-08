BOSTON (CBS) — Matt Bowes threw out the ceremonial first pitch at Fenway Park on Sunday’s Red Sox vs. White Sox game. It was in honor of his father, Donny Bowes, who was hit and killed by a car in March.
Donny was a beloved longtime security staffer at Fenway. The 58-year-old is remembered for his friendly smile and can-do attitude.
“Donny’s endless energy and infectious positive attitude made a significant impact on the Fenway Park experience. He will be greatly missed,” a statement from the Red Sox said at the time of his passing.