White Sox Sweep Red Sox As Boston's Struggles ContinueThe Red Sox continue to struggle, this time falling to the Chicago White Sox in a Mother's Day morning start.

Shorthanded Bruins Even Series After 5-2 Win Over HurricanesThe Bruins evened their first round playoff series with a win over Carolina at TD Garden on Sunday.

Bruins Defenseman Charlie McAvoy Out For Game 3, Placed In COVID ProtocolThe Boston Bruins are without their top defenseman Charlie McAvoy for Sunday’s critical postseason matchup against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Revolution Battle Columbus Crew To 2-2 DrawForward Adam Buksa scored for the fourth straight match, but Columbus closed the scoring on Erik Hurtado’s 89th-minute strike.

Red Sox Fall 3-1 To White Sox In 10, Drop Sixth Straight SeriesThe Red Sox wasted a strong start by Jake Pivetta, who went six scoreless innings with eight strikeouts and no walks, allowing five singles.