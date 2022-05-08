BOSTON (CBS) — Thousands gathered in Dorchester to take part in the Mother’s Day Walk for Peace on Sunday. The purpose of the annual fundraiser is to raise awareness and support for Louis D. Brown Peace Institute, an organization that focuses on healing, teaching, and learning for families and communities impacted by murder, trauma, grief, and loss.

“We have the power to create the peace in the city that we so much seek,” said Clementina Chery.

She founded the organization after her son, Dee Brown, was killed after being shot in a crossfire near Fields Corner. He was only 15 years old. Now, her life’s mission is to make sure other families don’t suffer the same loss as she has — and if they do, to help them heal.

“Within our work, it’s really at the seven principles of love, unity, faith, hope, courage, justice, and forgiveness but the work starts from the within. We have to begin to heal,” said Chery.

Jernell McCray lost her brother, Vernon Cobb, to gun violence in 2006. His murder has never been solved. She said the Peace Institute helped her heal.

“There are other people out here that are going through the same struggles,” said McCary.

“I really wanted to do something where I could be with people who feel like there actually are solutions and you can work towards them,” said Lisa Goren.

From a peace walk through the center of Dorchester to a rally at Fields Corner, the Mother’s Day Walk for Peace is a 26-year-old Boston tradition that has raised more than $400,000 for the Louis D Brown Peace Institute. It is a celebration of the potential to create more peaceful communities.

“The walk is now a legacy that came from a place of unspeakable trauma which has now built an organization and a community to help heal residents all across the Commonwealth and beyond,” said Boston Mayor Michelle Wu.