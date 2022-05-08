BOSTON (CBS) — A portion of the Blue Line will remain closed longer than anticipated, the MBTA announced Sunday. For two weeks, the Blue Line has been closed between the Airport and Bowdoin stations.
Service was supposed to resume on Monday, but now the suspension runs through Friday.
Shuttle bus and ferry services will continue to be provided as alternatives.
The MBTA apologized for the delay and told riders to allow for extra travel time.
Previously scheduled work on the Blue Line that would have suspended service between May 12 and May 29 from Wonderland to Orient Heights stations is postponed. The alternative dates will be provided soon. This will allow for work on the Suffolk Downs pedestrian bridge.