BOSTON (CBS) – A Boston man is facing charges after a stabbing at the Kings bowling alley in Boston’s Seaport District.
It happened Friday around 8:20 p.m. at the business on Seaport Blvd.
The victim told Boston Police that 20-year-old Dorian Jenkins snuck up behind him and sliced his neck.
Jenkins and the victim knew each other, though the victim described the attack as “completely unprovoked.”
Bystanders helped the victim free himself and take the knife away before Jenkins ran off.
The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of what police called a small cut.
Jenkins was found in a nearby parking garage and arrested. He is expected to be arraigned in South Boston District Court after being charged with assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon.