Revolution Battle Columbus Crew To 2-2 DrawForward Adam Buksa scored for the fourth straight match, but Columbus closed the scoring on Erik Hurtado’s 89th-minute strike.

Red Sox Fall 3-1 To White Sox In 10, Drop Sixth Straight SeriesThe Red Sox wasted a strong start by Jake Pivetta, who went six scoreless innings with eight strikeouts and no walks, allowing five singles.

Celtics Sound Off On Controversial Call On Marcus Smart's Final Shot In Game 3Marcus Smart returned to the Celtics lineup for Saturday's Game 3 loss to the Bucks. Per usual, he's found himself in the middle of some controversy after a wild finish to the game.

Jayson Tatum Threw Down An Emphatic Dunk, But Struggled Mightily In Celtics' Game 3 Loss To BucksJayson Tatum got off to a slow start in Saturday's Game 3 against the Bucks. But the Celtics forward currently has the loudest bucket of the game.

Celtics Come Up Short In Game 3, Fall To Bucks 103-101The Celtics struggled to get into an offensive flow for much of Saturday's Game 3 against the Bucks, yet still had a shot to tie it the end. But they lost 103-101 on a frantic finish, and now find themselves in a 2-1 series hole.