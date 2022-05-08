BOSTON (CBS) – Jury selection for a celebrity chef accused of sexual assault begins Monday in Boston Municipal Court. Chef Mario Batali, 61, is facing a misdemeanor charge of indecent assault and battery from allegedly inappropriately touching and kissing a woman without her consent at a bar in Back Bay.

The alleged incident happened in 2017, after the woman, described by attorneys as a former fan, asked to take a selfie with Batali.

The charge was not formally presented to Batali until 2019. That’s when he was arraigned in Boston Municipal Court where he pled not guilty and was released on bail.

Batali had cooked at the White House for the Obamas, hosted several television shows, and built a food industry empire that at its peak, was worth an estimated $250 million.

Batali walked away from his ventures after several claims of sexual misconduct came out in 2017.

The chef owned two restaurants in Boston before selling them. One in the city’s Seaport District, the other was his stake in Eataly, located in the Prudential Center.

The task of selecting six jurors for this case begins Monday, and the chef’s notoriety could make it difficult.

“I think it is possible for him to enter the courtroom and not be recognized. He is a celebrity chef and yes, he was on TV for many years,” said WBZ Legal Analyst Jennifer Roman. “But he has kind of ducked out of the scene over the last couple of years of those prior allegations of assault surfacing.”

Just last year, Batali settled sexual misconduct cases to the tune of $600,000 out of New York, according to the Attorney General there.

Roman said comments Batali made centering around those allegations could come up in this week’s trial.

“Statements Mario Batali made about that lawsuit saying that the allegations ‘match up’ with some of his conduct could be seen as an admission of prior sexual assault in other cases,” said Roman.

The woman accusing Batali said she had picture and video evidence to back up her claims.

Batali’s attorney said the charges come “without merit.”

Batali could face up to two and a half years in jail if found guilty.

The trial is expected to last several days once a jury is selected.