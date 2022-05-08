BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren said she has no plans to run for president in 2024.

Warren joined WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller for a one-on-one interview that was recorded April 25, before the Supreme Court’s reported draft opinion on Roe v. Wade was leaked last week.

“No. Joe Biden is running for president in 2024 and I am supporting him. Joe Biden is running for president in 2024, and I’m running for Senate here in Massachusetts in 2024,” Warren said. “I’ve got a lot of work I have to do. And I’m loving this part of the work.”

Warren also discussed the latest developments on the social media landscape. The Democrat said she believes there should be “interoperability” between platforms so followers can translate beyond only Twitter, for example.

The senator made the comparisons to phone companies, saying people can use a phone to call anyone, regardless of what company is the service provider. Meanwhile, Warren argued that Twitter users can only interact with other Twitter users.

Warren said the competition between platforms would be a good thing. According to Warren, that should be the case even for Truth Social, a platform created by former President Donald Trump, who she has regularly clashed with.

“My feel is, have at it baby. He can get out there and try to launch his. The reason he will fail at that should not be because these systems are wired around the edges so you can’t migrate your followers and numbers from one to the other,” Warren said.

