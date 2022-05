Bruins Defenseman Charlie McAvoy Out For Game 3, Placed In COVID ProtocolThe Boston Bruins are without their top defenseman Charlie McAvoy for Sunday’s critical postseason matchup against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Revolution Battle Columbus Crew To 2-2 DrawForward Adam Buksa scored for the fourth straight match, but Columbus closed the scoring on Erik Hurtado’s 89th-minute strike.

Red Sox Fall 3-1 To White Sox In 10, Drop Sixth Straight SeriesThe Red Sox wasted a strong start by Jake Pivetta, who went six scoreless innings with eight strikeouts and no walks, allowing five singles.

Celtics Sound Off On Controversial Call On Marcus Smart's Final Shot In Game 3Marcus Smart returned to the Celtics lineup for Saturday's Game 3 loss to the Bucks. Per usual, he's found himself in the middle of some controversy after a wild finish to the game.

Jayson Tatum Threw Down An Emphatic Dunk, But Struggled Mightily In Celtics' Game 3 Loss To BucksJayson Tatum got off to a slow start in Saturday's Game 3 against the Bucks. But the Celtics forward currently has the loudest bucket of the game.