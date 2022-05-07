WALPOLE (CBS) – A veterinary clinic in Walpole conducted cancer screening for dogs on Saturday. The Windhover Veterinary Center believes it is the first in the state to offer this relatively new test which can detect about 30 types of cancer with a single blood draw.
The owner said it could expedite treatment and recovery in sick dogs.
"It allows us to make a diagnosis sooner, that means treatment can start sooner and chances of cure and recovery are better," said owner Marjorie McMillan.
The test costs about $400 and the results take about two weeks.
McMillan recommends getting your pet tested fairly regularly.