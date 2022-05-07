FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (NE Revolution) – The New England Revolution (3-5-2, 11 pts.) played the Columbus Crew (3-3-4, 13 pts.) to a 2-2 draw in front of a crowd of 26,421 on Saturday night at Gillette Stadium. Defender DeJuan Jones netted his first goal of the season in the 70th minute, leveling the match at 1-1 after Columbus opened the scoring on Miguel Berry’s tally in the 27th minute. Forward Adam Buksa scored for the fourth straight match with a headed goal in the 82nd minute, assisted by Sebastian Lletget. Columbus closed the scoring on Erik Hurtado’s 89th-minute strike.

Emmanuel Boateng, who entered the match as a substitute in the 68th minute, made an immediate impact by providing the assist on Jones’ game-tying goal. Carles Gil also recorded an assist on the play, marking the third straight game with a helper for the Revolution captain. Gil’s five assists are tied for second most in MLS this season.

Buksa’s fourth tally in as many games put New England ahead just 12 minutes later, as his scoring streak reaches a new MLS-career long. Since 2020, Buksa’s 13 headed goals in the MLS regular season or playoffs lead the league, while his 22 goals scored from the run of play are tied for most in league play. Tonight’s tally was Buksa’s 30th in a Revolution uniform across all competitions.

Columbus leveled the contest in the 89th minute as Erik Hurtado capitalized on a cross from Derrick Etienne, who distributed two assists tonight. Tommy McNamara almost reclaimed the lead for New England when his shot hit the crossbar in the fourth minute of added time, but the Revolution would leave the pitch with only one point.

The Revolution return to action on Wednesday, May 11, in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 32 against FC Cincinnati. The 7:00 p.m. ET match streams nationally on ESPN+. New England will then resume the MLS regular season on Sunday, May 15 with an away match at Atlanta United FC, 1:30 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN Deportes.