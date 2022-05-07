DANVERS (CBS) — A man who was in the custody of the Massachusetts State Police was found dead in his cell at the Danvers Barracks on Saturday.
State Police said a 49-year-old man from Fremont, N.H., had been arrested early Saturday morning at around 2:30 a.m. on Route 99 in Saugus for being under the influence of drugs, speeding, and drug possession.
Police said once he was placed in cell they checked on him every 30 minutes, which is their standard protocol.
They then say they found him unresponsive around 11:30 a.m. The prisoner was later determined to be dead at the barracks by first responders.
He has been transported to the Officer of the Chief Medical Examiner.
The death is now under investigation.
State Police are also conducting an administrative review of the incident.