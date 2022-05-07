Celtics Come Up Short In Game 3, Fall To Bucks 103-101The Celtics struggled to get into an offensive flow for much of Saturday's Game 3 against the Bucks, yet still had a shot to tie it the end. But they lost 103-101 on a frantic finish, and now find themselves in a 2-1 series hole.

Jayson Tatum Threw Down An Emphatic Dunk, But Struggled Mightily In Celtics' Game 3 Loss To BucksJayson Tatum got off to a slow start in Saturday's Game 3 against the Bucks. But the Celtics forward currently has the loudest bucket of the game.

Chris Sale's Potential Return Pushed Back After Lefty Suffers Non-Baseball SetbackChris Sale's comeback has hit a bump in the road.

No Restrictions: Marcus Smart Returning For Celtics-Bucks Game 3Marcus Smart is returning to the Celtics lineup for Saturday's Game 3 against the Bucks in Milwaukee.

White Sox Top Slumping Red Sox 4-2The Chicago White Sox beat the struggling Boston Red Sox 4-2 on Friday night.