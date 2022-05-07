MANSFIELD (CBS) — One person died after a crash involving a wrong-way driver on Route 495 in Mansfield.
Massachusetts State Police say they got calls about a 2013 Nissan Pathfinder going south on the northbound side of the road just before 3 a.m. Saturday.
At 2:57 a.m. they found the scene of a head-on crash caused by the wrong-way driver, state police said.
The driver of the other car involved, a Toyota Camry, was pronounced dead at the scene. The wrong-way driver was seriously injured and med-flighted to Brigham and Women’s Hospital.
It's unclear why the Nissan was headed in the wrong direction.
All lanes reopened by 6:15 a.m.