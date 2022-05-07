CAMBRIDGE (CBS) -– It’s Mother’s Day weekend, and for the employees of Brattle Square Florist, there is no time to smell the roses.

The shop is 107 years old and knows a thing or two about handling the Mother’s Day rush.

“It has been running around crazy as usual,” said Stephen Zedros, owner of Brattle Square Florist. “Through our experience, we have been able to know what we sell and what we will need. We got most of it this year.”

He says this weekend is the second busiest of the year behind Valentine’s Day.

As is the case for other businesses, Zedros said his shop is feeling the effects of inflation and supply chain issues.

“The cost is way up this year,” said Zedros. “Our margins will be down a little bit, but people are used to certain prices here and we try to maintain that level. They are up a little bit but not that bad.”

Those slight changes in price are not keeping customers away.

“Well, my mom is coming to pick me up from school tomorrow, and it is Mother’s Day of course. I thought I would pick up a bouquet,” said Joseph McDonough, a student at Harvard.

Miguel Mijares, a Cambridge Police Officer, said he’s been stopping by Brattles for years.

“I grew up in Cambridge, and this place has always been around. It’s a local neighborhood spot. My mom loves calla lilies, so they hooked me up with a nice bouquet,” said Mijares.

Restaurant owners also say the table is set for one of the busiest Sundays of the year.

“It’s a big deal for us,” said Mike Bainton, general manager of Harvest, which has been in Cambridge for nearly 40 years. “We have people that come here once a year just for mother’s day. We have people that come here on a regular basis that made a reservation four months ago.”