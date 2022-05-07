BOSTON (CBS) — Marcus Smart returned to the Celtics lineup for Saturday’s Game 3 loss to the Bucks. Per usual, he’s found himself in the middle of some controversy after a wild finish to the game.

But this has nothing to do with something that Smart did during the 103-101 Boston loss. Instead, it’s something the official’s didn’t do.

Smart was fouled by Jrue Holiday with 4.6 seconds left and the Bucks up 103-100. It certainly looked like Smart, who is no stranger to taking big shots from long distance at key moments, was in his shooting motion to put up a potential game-tying three. But officials saw it differently, saying Smart made a sweeping motion, and the Celtics guard was only awarded two free throws.

That, obviously, has the Celtics fairly upset following the Saturday’s loss.

After the whistle, Smart argued that he was in his shooting motion. Celtics head coach Ime Udoka did the same. Those pleas went on deaf ears and Smart stepped to the line to take his two shots.

He hit his first and then intentionally missed his second to give Boston a chance to tie the game. Smart corralled the rebound but missed his putback attempt. Rob Williams skied for a putback of his own, but it went wildly off the backboard. The ball went right to Al Horford on the other side of the basket, whose first attempt missed but he got a second chance to tie it. Horford put the ball in the hoop, but did so just after the buzzer sounded. The Bucks survived the game’s frantic finish to take a 2-1 series lead.

THE @BUCKS GET THE STOP AT THE FINAL BUZZER TO WIN GAME 3! pic.twitter.com/bmagSiNuxC — NBA (@NBA) May 7, 2022

Following the loss, the Celtics voiced their displeasure with the late-game officiating in Saturday’s game.

“It was a foul,” Udoka said. “He caught the ball, was turning into his shot with both feet set. You can’t say that’s a sweep like that when you’re going into a shot. Poor call. Poor no-call.”

Udoka said that he watched the play again before taking the podium.

“He was curling into his shot, got fouled on the way up. Bad missed call,” Udoka added.

Smart was also miffed that officials didn’t give him three free throws after the foul. He said he did not receive an explanation after the call, and unfortunately for Boston, that play cannot be reviewed.

“They didn’t tell me anything. When I went to ask, they looked at me funny and said to go to the free throw line,” said Smart.

“We need three, and they know we need three. We know they’re going to foul,” he continued. “It’s not like he got me down low. I was in my shooting motion.

“It wouldn’t make sense to do a rip-through move on the three-point line when you got a clear shot for three down three,” Smart shrugged.

“I thought it was pretty obvious,” said Jaylen Brown, who scored a team-high 27 points for Boston. “Time and score, I think they (the officials) missed one.”

Smart practices all sorts of wild shots at practice, and intentionally missing a free throw is one of them. He let his teammates know that he was going to miss, and the play caught Milwaukee off guard.

“That was the best time to get them on it. It worked out and we got ourselves a chance,” he said.

“Smart timed it perfectly and was able to get the rebound,” Horford said at the podium as he sat next to Smart. “It was hanging around the rim. We felt we had some good looks there. Got tipped once, missed a second time. I knew I was slightly off so I wasn’t optimistic about it. I was a little late. But we gave ourselves a chance to tie it and go to overtime.”

The officials had plenty to do with an extremely physical Game 3, calling 48 fouls — 21 on Boston and 27 on Milwaukee. It was chippy between the two teams all game, though it never really got out of hand.

Unfortunately for Boston, Smart’s three wasn’t the only missed call by the refs. They also missed a clear goaltend by Giannis Antetokounmpo on a Jayson Tatum floater in the second quarter. With the game decided by just two points, that missed call stings a lot more than it did early in the game.

But there is nothing the Celtics can do about either right now, except use them as fuel for Monday night’s must-win Game 4. But it will be interesting to see what the NBA has to say in the Last Two Minute report for Game 3 when it comes out on Sunday.